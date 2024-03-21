Analysts Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) PT at $21.33

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $142,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $120,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,139.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,038 shares of company stock worth $877,559 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,164,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,824,000 after acquiring an additional 229,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,312,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 396,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after acquiring an additional 656,295 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,302,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,404,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,211,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after acquiring an additional 103,772 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

