Analysts Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT at $668.30

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $668.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $667.01 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $383.19 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $677.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $574.69. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total transaction of $1,539,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,881 shares in the company, valued at $70,733,380.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 25,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $14,761,605.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 207,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,042,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total transaction of $1,539,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,733,380.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,063 shares of company stock worth $98,068,024 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

