Analysts Set Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Target Price at $6.00

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
SBSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
NYSE SBSW opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
