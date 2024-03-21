Analysts Set Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Target Price at $6.00

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBSW opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

