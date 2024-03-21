Analysts Set Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) PT at $16.75

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

SG opened at $24.42 on Thursday. Sweetgreen has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $52,803.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $52,803.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

