Anpario’s (ANP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.33) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
