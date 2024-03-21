António Simões Sells 81,130 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider António Simões sold 81,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.16), for a total value of £201,202.40 ($256,145.64).
Legal & General Group Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of LON LGEN traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 252.60 ($3.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,745,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,928,354. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 245.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 234.01. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 259 ($3.30). The firm has a market cap of £15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,545.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34.
Legal & General Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 14.63 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28,571.43%.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.
