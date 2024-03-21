António Simões Sells 81,130 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider António Simões sold 81,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.16), for a total value of £201,202.40 ($256,145.64).

Shares of LON LGEN traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 252.60 ($3.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,745,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,928,354. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 245.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 234.01. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 259 ($3.30). The firm has a market cap of £15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,545.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 14.63 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28,571.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 295 ($3.76) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.68) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.28) to GBX 325 ($4.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 295 ($3.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 304 ($3.87).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

