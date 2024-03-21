Apeiron RIA LLC Boosts Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $282,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 202.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,902. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

