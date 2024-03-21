Apeiron RIA LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VTEB traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $50.64. 3,041,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,035. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

