Apeiron RIA LLC Buys 351 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

FIW stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.87. The company had a trading volume of 43,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,326. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.61. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

