Apeiron RIA LLC Buys 5,230 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,132,000 after acquiring an additional 827,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,532,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,054,000 after purchasing an additional 256,288 shares in the last quarter.

CALF traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490,789 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

