Apeiron RIA LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Apeiron RIA LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6,069.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IAK traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $115.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,538. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $115.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54. The firm has a market cap of $467.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

