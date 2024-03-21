Apeiron RIA LLC Cuts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.8% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,727. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $85.91 and a 1-year high of $115.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.29.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.