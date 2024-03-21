Apeiron RIA LLC Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Apeiron RIA LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $107.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,315,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,435. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average is $105.90.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

