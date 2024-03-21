Apeiron RIA LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Apeiron RIA LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.89. 1,814,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

