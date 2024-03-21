Apeiron RIA LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,486 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,408,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,253,000 after acquiring an additional 38,405 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,103,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after buying an additional 621,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after buying an additional 244,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS HYD traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.13. The stock had a trading volume of 648,893 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

