Apeiron RIA LLC Has $738,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC owned 0.32% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 296.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 43,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 242.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,366 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTXN stock remained flat at $31.72 during trading hours on Thursday. 28,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,754. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $31.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $226.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

