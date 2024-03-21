Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases 1,839 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO stock remained flat at $20.95 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,210,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

