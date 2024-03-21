Apeiron RIA LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period.

Shares of IFRA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 274,160 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

