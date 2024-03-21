Apeiron RIA LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Apeiron RIA LLC lowered its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.65. 1,911,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

