Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,575 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.7% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,225 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,658,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772,516. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

