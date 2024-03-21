Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $92.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $152,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

