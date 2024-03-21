ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Bought by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of ArcBest worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 385.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ArcBest by 31.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ArcBest by 9.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,565,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Stock Up 4.1 %

ARCB stock opened at $131.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $149.89.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.07%.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

