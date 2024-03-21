Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACLX. Barclays upped their target price on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Arcellx to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.14.

ACLX opened at $73.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -49.99 and a beta of 0.02. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $75.10.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcellx news, Director Olivia C. Ware sold 9,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $633,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia C. Ware sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $633,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,883 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arcellx by 98.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcellx in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

