Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.36.

ACRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

In related news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at $715,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3,015.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 41,620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACRE opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.41. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -138.89%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

