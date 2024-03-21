argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $356.95

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $356.95, but opened at $410.81. argenx shares last traded at $405.50, with a volume of 190,356 shares.

ARGX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $462.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair cut shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.09 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in argenx by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

