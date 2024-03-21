Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Hongbo Lu Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $870,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hongbo Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ ARWR traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $29.04. 249,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,672. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

