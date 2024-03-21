Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.