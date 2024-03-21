Asio Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.4% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $290.30. 1,684,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,429,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.16.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on V

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.