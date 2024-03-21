ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 2.2%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,005.66 and last traded at $992.53. Approximately 432,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,268,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $970.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $390.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $898.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $740.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 34.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after acquiring an additional 274,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

