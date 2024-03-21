AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 34,411,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,408,559. The firm has a market cap of $122.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

