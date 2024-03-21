AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 3.2% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $658,788,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 4,247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,918,000 after acquiring an additional 138,287 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock worth $39,669,061 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,044.61.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $3,189.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,853.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,677.29. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,192.20.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

