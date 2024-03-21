Avalanche Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion and $1.54 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $54.39 or 0.00081932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00009914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00018443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,104,467 coins and its circulating supply is 377,414,827 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

