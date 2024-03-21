Avantor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 16,326 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average volume of 5,628 put options.

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.91. 607,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,244,438. Avantor has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avantor

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 815.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.