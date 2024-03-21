AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Angelic Gibson Sells 40,000 Shares

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Angelic Gibson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AvidXchange Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in AvidXchange by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AvidXchange by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AvidXchange by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

