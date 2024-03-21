Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $772.97. 1,259,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $734.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $714.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $323.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

