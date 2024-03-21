Axie Infinity Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $10.03 or 0.00015104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $78.46 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006215 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00025472 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001592 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,672.63 or 1.00362431 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010472 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.89 or 0.00157885 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,161,988 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,115,100.52997345 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.95030421 USD and is up 11.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 433 active market(s) with $86,625,478.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.