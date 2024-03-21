Baby Doge Coin 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.94 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $360.30 million and $9.94 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000554 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00015413 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004639 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 10.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $10,478,883.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

