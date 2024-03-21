Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BDGI. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.80.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

BDGI traded up C$0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$48.87. 62,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,897. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$24.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.58.

In related news, Director Stephen James Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.95 per share, with a total value of C$33,950.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.