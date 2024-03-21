Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,614,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $519,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after buying an additional 80,979 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after buying an additional 55,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $448,167 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded up $3.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.84. 23,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,850. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $114.74 and a one year high of $170.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.09 and its 200-day moving average is $150.43.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.39%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

