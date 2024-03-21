Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Director Mary Kay Bourbulas Acquires 600 Shares

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) Director Mary Kay Bourbulas purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.88 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bank First Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC opened at $83.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.27. Bank First Co. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $92.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average of $82.90.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.37 million during the quarter. Bank First had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank First from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Hovde Group lowered Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank First

Institutional Trading of Bank First

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 85,912.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,016,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank First by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after acquiring an additional 101,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank First by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,235,000 after acquiring an additional 91,207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank First by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank First by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 35,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.