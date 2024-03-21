Bank of America Boosts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $140.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.45.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.84. 682,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,584. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.71. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after buying an additional 378,513 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 637.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

