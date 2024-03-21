Bank of America Boosts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $8.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an underperform rating and issued a $10.75 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.02.

Shares of RKT opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.38, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,325 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 564,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

