Bank of America Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $120.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Citigroup raised NIKE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.50.

Get NIKE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $100.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.46 and its 200 day moving average is $103.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.