Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$132.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of BMO opened at C$129.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$102.67 and a twelve month high of C$132.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$126.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$119.43.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.03 by C($0.47). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of C$7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2113174 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

