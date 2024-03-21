Bart Volkmer Sells 7,039 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $169,076.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,391.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.46 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. The business had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DBX

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.