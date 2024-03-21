Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $258.26 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $258.26 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.11 or 0.05289853 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00083914 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00018196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00018708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00017868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

