Belite Bio, Inc Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Belite Bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

BLTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

BLTE stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. Belite Bio has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -35.57 and a beta of -1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLTE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the second quarter worth about $280,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the third quarter worth $359,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

