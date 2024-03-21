Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $22.12 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $964.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,093.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $67,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $223,542.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,307,093.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $67,104.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,788 shares of company stock worth $5,239,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth $719,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

