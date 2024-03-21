Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading 11.9% Higher

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 483,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 950,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a market cap of $5.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Better Choice by 20.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 116,019 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Better Choice in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Better Choice by 873.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares during the period. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

