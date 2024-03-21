BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
BGSF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of BGSF stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $111.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.68. BGSF has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $11.70.
BGSF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGSF
BGSF Company Profile
BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.
