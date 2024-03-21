BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

BGSF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $111.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.68. BGSF has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

BGSF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGSF

BGSF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BGSF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BGSF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BGSF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

